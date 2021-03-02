The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.74. The Trade Desk reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $8.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $26.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $832.34. The stock had a trading volume of 507,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,179. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $819.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $702.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 285.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 28,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,016,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total transaction of $1,326,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,243,117.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,388 shares of company stock worth $161,618,515. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 75.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $294,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

