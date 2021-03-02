The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$82.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) to C$76.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$80.08.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$77.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$75.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.94. The stock has a market cap of C$141.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$49.01 and a twelve month high of C$79.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.5800004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

