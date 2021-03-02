The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$80.08.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark restated a “na” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective (down from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) to C$76.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:TD traded up C$0.83 on Thursday, hitting C$78.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,623,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,004. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$49.01 and a 1 year high of C$79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.5800004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

