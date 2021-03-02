The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Desjardins

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.46.

Shares of TD stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $63.78.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

