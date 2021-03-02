The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.65.

SMG opened at $224.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.46.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,250 shares of company stock worth $24,368,830. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

