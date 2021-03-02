The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives $228.00 Average PT from Analysts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SMG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. Also, EVP James D. King sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $369,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,250 shares of company stock worth $24,368,830 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG traded down $5.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,736. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $250.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

