The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 90.20 ($1.18).

LON RTN traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 112.50 ($1.47). 3,633,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 78.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.52. The Restaurant Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.26 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119.71 ($1.56). The firm has a market cap of £663.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

