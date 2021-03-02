The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ MIDD traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $161.30. 7,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,368. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $166.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King downgraded shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

