The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.14

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 69100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.
MIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 506.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period.
The Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.
Featured Article: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.