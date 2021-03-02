The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.14

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 69100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

MIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Michaels Companies by 506.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

