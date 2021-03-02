The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.38 Million

Brokerages predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report $345.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $370.00 million and the lowest is $312.70 million. The Manitowoc posted sales of $329.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

MTW opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $583.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $17.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 247.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

