The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,502,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,281 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of The Kraft Heinz worth $52,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 213,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 457,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 199,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.31. 143,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,923,163. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

