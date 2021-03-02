The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Joint in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $581.44 million, a PE ratio of 153.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. The Joint has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Joint by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Joint by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Joint by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in The Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

