The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:GGT)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.
NYSE GGT traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 54,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,047. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60.
About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
