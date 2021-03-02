The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 228.4% from the January 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GGT opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

