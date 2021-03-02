The Cooper Companies (COO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect The Cooper Companies to post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Cooper Companies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COO stock opened at $390.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.21. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $396.86.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $396.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.14.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

