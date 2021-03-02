The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.43. 49,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,231,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average is $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 266,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $16,654,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $936,775.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,574.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,754,675 shares of company stock valued at $100,308,904. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

