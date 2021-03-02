The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report $2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.96 and the lowest is $1.78. The Boston Beer posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $22.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.10 to $25.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $27.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.22 to $32.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. Guggenheim increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,045.46.

NYSE:SAM traded down $17.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,076.77. 1,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,024.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $954.14. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $1,236.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $932.92, for a total transaction of $9,329,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,983 shares of company stock valued at $40,440,834. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

