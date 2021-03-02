The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will announce $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $7.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $8.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.48. 41,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

