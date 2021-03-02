Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,878 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.05% of Vera Bradley worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.9% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

VRA stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.11 million, a P/E ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 42,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $320,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,663,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $64,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,131,343 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,105 in the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

