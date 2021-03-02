Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,526 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Zynex were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,750,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,992,000 after buying an additional 412,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zynex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zynex by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 149,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynex alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ZYXI. B. Riley lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

ZYXI stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $510.35 million, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. Equities analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.