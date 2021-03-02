Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of CCRN opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.50 million, a P/E ratio of -22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

