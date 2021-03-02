Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,667 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Hanmi Financial worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 337.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

