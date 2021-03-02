TerraUSD (UST) Market Cap Tops $703.13 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $703.13 million and $20.40 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006736 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005660 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000444 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 703,553,655 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

