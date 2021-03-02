Terra Virtua Kolect Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Terra Virtua Kolect token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000875 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $38.13 million and approximately $22.73 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.60 or 0.00511973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00073479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00076798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00057357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00076942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.31 or 0.00464597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00026374 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,660,097 tokens. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

