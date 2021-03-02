Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Holdings Decreased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,552,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,389 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.54% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $818,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 141,961 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 72,722 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

TME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Shares of NYSE TME traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 124,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,048,158. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $29.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

