Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tenaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Shares of TS stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenaris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.