TENA (TENA) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One TENA token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TENA has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TENA has a market cap of $270,362.75 and $1,860.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.38 or 0.00809784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00028803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00061094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00029649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00045275 BTC.

About TENA

TENA is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,692,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

