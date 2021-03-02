Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0511 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE:TEI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. 110,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,044. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

