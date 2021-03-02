Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0511 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
NYSE:TEI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. 110,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,044. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.