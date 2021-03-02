Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives $129.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021 // Comments off

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

TMSNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Temenos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. Temenos has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $172.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.19.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Analyst Recommendations for Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.