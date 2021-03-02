Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives $129.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

TMSNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Temenos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Temenos alerts:

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. Temenos has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $172.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.19.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.