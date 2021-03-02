TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TIXT. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.90.

TIXT opened at $29.11 on Monday. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

