Tellor Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.17 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Tellor has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $34.17 or 0.00069524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $58.20 million and approximately $29.17 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.13 or 0.00783698 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00030271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00029943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043269 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,784,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

