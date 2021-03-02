Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Short Interest Update

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

TLGHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telenet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

