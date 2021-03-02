Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Short Interest Update

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

TLGHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telenet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

