Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TIIAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

OTCMKTS:TIIAY remained flat at $$4.78 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,579. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.