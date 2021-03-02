Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.53. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $799.80 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

