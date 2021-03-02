TD Securities Trims Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Target Price to C$28.00

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

INE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$28.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a C$32.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.03.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) stock opened at C$24.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$13.97 and a 12 month high of C$32.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.58. The firm has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a PE ratio of -40.54.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

