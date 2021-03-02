TD Securities Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$130.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$112.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$124.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) stock opened at C$118.66 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$67.52 and a 1-year high of C$119.31. The stock has a market cap of C$53.05 billion and a PE ratio of 14.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$113.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$106.94.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.8799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.05%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

