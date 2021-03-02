TD Securities Boosts Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to $3.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KELTF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $1.98 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

