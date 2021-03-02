Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.06. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSHA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.