Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Raised to $2.50

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

TGB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Taseko Mines from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.26.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.72 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $485.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.59.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.