Tap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,887.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Tap has a total market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $27,887.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00060115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.34 or 0.00782034 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00029376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00029829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00041250 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Tap Profile

XTP is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

