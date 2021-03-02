Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

NYSE:TSM traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.00. 8,239,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,926,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $653.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

