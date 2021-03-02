Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SYN stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. Synthetic Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

