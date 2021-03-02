SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Trading 6% Higher

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) shares traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.04 and last traded at $94.50. 224,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 352,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $200,870.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 384,351 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,267,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,527,000 after acquiring an additional 568,508 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,173,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,344,000 after acquiring an additional 83,719 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,079,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,413,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

