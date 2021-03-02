Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $40.69.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

