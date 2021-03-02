SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SWK Holdings Corporation, formerly KANA Software, Inc., is focused on seeking, analyzing and evaluating potential acquisition candidates. Until the sale of substantially all its assets, the Company was engaged in providing customer service solutions. The Company is seeking opportunities in the United States. “

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on SWK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ SWKH opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. SWK has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SWK by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SWK by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SWK by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SWK by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SWK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 584,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates through two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

