Swiss National Bank Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 196,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.08% of Atlas at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 129,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATCO opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

