Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.07% of Switch worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Switch by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Switch by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Switch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Switch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In other Switch news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 203,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,592 in the last ninety days. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

