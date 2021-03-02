Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter worth $288,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 162,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Getty Realty by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

GTY opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Getty Realty Profile

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.