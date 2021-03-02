Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,000 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Scholar Rock worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,985,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $207,469.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581 over the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $66.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

