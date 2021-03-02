SVB Leerink Increases AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $78.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price upped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Get AtriCure alerts:

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $67.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $166,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,890.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 349,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,556 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,291,000 after acquiring an additional 163,097 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 12.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AtriCure by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after buying an additional 100,007 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.